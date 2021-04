NEW ORLEANS — On Friday morning, Mayor Cantrell held a press conference to discuss the local impacts of the recently announced $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Registration opens Friday, April 30 at 9:00 a.m. and the application period will start on Monday, May 3, at 11:00 a.m.

The online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.