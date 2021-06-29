WATCH LIVE: Mayor Cantrell discusses city’s approach to reducing violent crime

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell calls press conference at City Hall to address gun violence reduction in New Orleans.

The mayor was joined by many city leaders and community partners as they “stand shoulder-to-shoulder” in the city’s stance against violent crime.

According to the mayor, the city’s approach to reducing violent crime is directly aligned with President Joe Biden’s national guidelines. The New Orleans Police Department’s clearance rate is over 60 percent is the highest its been in years.