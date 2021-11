NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, in collaboration with Forward Together New Orleans, the Mayor`s Fund, Mayor LaToya Cantrell was joined by executives from Mastercard and Mobility Capital Finance Inc. (MoCafi) to kick-off the launch of the Crescent City Card Program.

This series of initiatives provides residents with access to financial resources and City services in the form of a multi-purpose card.

Mayor Cantrell announces launch of Crescent City Card Program

