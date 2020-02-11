WATCH: Mayor Cantrell joins transportation leaders to kick off New Links Phase II

New Links is a planning project to re-imagine how bus, streetcar and ferry service connects Greater New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – Regional transportation leaders meet to kick off the New Links Phase II community meetings. In this meeting, the public will hear from Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng, New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Z. Wiggins, and Regional Planning Commission Deputy Director Jason Sappington.

On February 11th, the New Links team will release three different concepts of what a redesigned regional transit network could look like, and start six weeks of intensive public outreach to get feedback and suggestions.

These concepts are based on feedback from the first round of New Links, and they will highlight ways that bus and streetcar service could be redesigned using existing resources.