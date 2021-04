BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas family is looking for answers to the whereabouts of their daughter who has been missing since a car crash in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

Kori Gauthier's car was found at about Wednesday morning near the I-10 Bridge in Baton Rouge. She is a student at LSU and also teaches dance classes in Arnaudville. Her family says she had an Orthodontist appointment yesterday in Lafayette.