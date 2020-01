Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE - On Friday, January 17, the LSU Tiger Football Team had the great honor of visiting The White House.

The team was honored by President Trump in a special ceremony.

Both Coach O and Joe Burrow spoke to the audience, and President Trump gave his condolences to Coach Ensminger.

Joe Burrow presented the 45th President with is very own #45 LSU Jersey.