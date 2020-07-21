Krewe of Themis set to roll with the Krewe of Freret

NEW ORLEANS – Captains from the newly formed Krewe of Themis and the Krewe of Freret are gathering this morning at Mardi Gras World for a special announcement.

The newly announced Krewe of Themis will be a collection of women of all ages and backgrounds. Initially, hundreds of Krewe of Nyx members were looking to join Themis after Nyx members left that krewe amid a social media “all lives matter” scandal. But now, Themis is attracting members who weren’t even in Nyx.

The new krewe’s partnership with Freret will help cement both organization’s spots in Mardi Gras.

“On behalf of the Krewe of Themis riders I couldn’t be prouder to join a Carnival organization that truly values diversity, inclusion, and giving back to the citizens of New Orleans,” Krewe of Themis President Kimya Holmes said. “We are grateful to bring another burst of energy and an infusion of exuberance into the growing Krewe of Freret group as we expand their ongoing outreach, philanthropy, and events with our mission and by including several hundred enthusiastic new members.”

And leaders of the Krewe of Freret say they are excited about the new partnership.

“The Krewe of Freret is honoring our valued duty to serve all of our community by offering this excellent new group, the Krewe of Themis, not only a prominent place in our parade, but respected decision-making positions within our krewe leadership as well,” Krewe of Freret Captain Bobby Hjortsberg said. “We believe that combining our efforts and unifying at all levels will greatly benefit the city of New Orleans, parade spectators, and our growth as an organization.”