WATCH LIVE: Krewe of Endymion press conference

NEW ORLEANS - Despite the recent tragedies involving Mardi Gras parades, city leaders are allowing Mardi Gras to continue. More than a dozen parades as still set to roll this season, but Mayor Cantrell says some changes must be made.

“In wake of the tragic incidents along parade routes this week, our City’s public safety team is leaning forward with immediate pro-active efforts to keep our residents and our visitors safe this season,” said Mayor Cantrell. “As announced last night, we will be strictly enforcing a ban on tandem floats — effective immediately. We have worked closely with the krewes and their leadership to make these changes efficiently and quickly, and to find solutions. In addition, public safety officials will continue to actively enforce setback standards: making sure ladders are 6 feet back from the curb and that spectators are standing well back from the moving procession. In the weeks and months ahead, we will be looking at further changes that need to be made to make our routes and our celebrations more safe — but the work starts right now.”