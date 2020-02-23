WATCH LIVE: Krewe of Endymion press conference

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Mardi Gras 2020
Live Parade Camera
Local News
National/World News
Wheel of Justice
Washington DC Bureau
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Border Report
Entertainment
Contests
Top Stories
Parade ride ‘hit the sweet spot’ for Brothel Float riders in Krewe of Tucks
Video
Top Stories
‘Oh my God! Oh my God!’ Relative of man killed by Endymion float reacts
Video
Second float fatality leads to major change in float rules
Man killed by Endymion float
Video
Krewe of Hermes, Krewe d’Etat, & Krewe of Morpheus roll Uptown
Video
Morning
ARNO Pet Adoption
Get Fueled
NOLA Flavor
Top Stories
Budget Committee To Review Hard Rock & Cyber Attack Costs
Video
Top Stories
Cricket King Cake at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium
Video
Twist
New Orleans Music Playlist
Grab The Mic
Drink of the Day
Pothole of the Day
Find of the Week
Dr. Rachel
Food
Travel Girl
Top Stories
Okeanos, Mid-City, Thoth and Chaos roll into Mardi Gras
Video
Top Stories
Endymion rolls for a Saturday super parade
Video
Glitz and Glamour for Zulu Ball 2020
Video
Toast to Mardi Gras
Video
Cannoli King Cake?
Video
Music
New Orleans Music Playlist
Sports
Sportszone
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
College Football
Big Game Bound
Geaux Nation
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels Podcast
Top Stories
Late goal lifts St. Paul’s over Dutchtown
Video
Top Stories
Newman tops Episcopal, heads to Division IV Championship
Video
Top Stories
Bearing down: Bruins defeat King, Dyer wins #800
Video
Northshore Girl’s Soccer advances to Division I Final
Video
Saints backed by church in effort to keep emails secret
Quiet bats on the Bayou: LSU held to 5 hits, falls to Nicholls
Weather
Current Temperatures
Maps and Radar
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Warnings
Traffic
Your Weather Photos
Live
Watch Live
Events
Add your Event
Contests
Marketplace
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
FCC File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Sign up for NOLA Notes and WGNO news emails
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
WATCH LIVE: Krewe of Endymion press conference
Local
by:
WGNO Web Desk
Posted:
Feb 23, 2020 / 03:25 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 23, 2020 / 03:27 PM CST
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
Sanitation truck catches fire while cleaning up after Endymion parade
Watch Okeanos, Mid-City, Thoth, Chaos, and Bacchus on our Mardi Gras Parade Camera
Family of Endymion victim speaks out; Endymion releases statement
Video
‘Oh my God! Oh my God!’ Relative of man killed by Endymion float reacts
Video
Second float fatality leads to major change in float rules
All Hail Rex! Announcing King and Queen of Carnival 2020
Video
Watch Iris and Tucks live on our Mardi Gras Parade Camera
Latest News
Parade ride ‘hit the sweet spot’ for Brothel Float riders in Krewe of Tucks
Video
‘Oh my God! Oh my God!’ Relative of man killed by Endymion float reacts
Video
Second float fatality leads to major change in float rules
Man killed by Endymion float
Video
Krewe of Hermes, Krewe d’Etat, & Krewe of Morpheus roll Uptown
Video
Krewe of Muses & Krewe of Babylon roll after being postponed
Video
More News