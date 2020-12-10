Brothers arrested in Memphis for murder of Kenner gas station attendant

KENNER – Police tracked two brothers to Memphis after the brothers allegedly murdered a Kenner gas station clerk in cold blood during a robbery last week.

The shocking homicide and armed robbery took place around 2 a.m. on November 30 at the Shell gas station at 3501 Williams Blvd.

Police say both suspects entered the store, looking around as if they were going to buy something. One of the suspects produced a handgun and demanded money. The other suspect stood by the door of the business.





Police identified 28-year-old Lamonte Loggins and his brother, 29-year-old Eric Rodgers as the suspects. Investigators meticulously pieced together video from Kenner residents and business owners in order to track Loggins and Rodgers from the gas station to an apartment where they were staying.

Additional DNA evidence from the scene processed by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office crime lab tied the brothers to the scene of the crime. After learning that the brothers, who are originally from Memphis, had fled to that city, the U.S. Marshals office was enlisted to help make the arrests, according to Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser.

Loggins was arrested on December 8, and Rodgers was arrested on December 9. Loggins has been charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, illegal carrying of weapons, and illegal use of weapons. Rogers faces identical charges, except for the murder charge, which was downgraded to second degree murder.

The clerk, 30-year-old Ab Del Ghader Sylla from North Africa, had only been working at the Shell Station for a few days and was working an extra shift, according to police. He died on the scene.