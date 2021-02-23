Watch Live: Joint committee meeting held in New Orleans to discuss outages related to winter weather event

NEW ORLEANS — On Tuesday, Council President Helena Moreno and District “A” Councilmember Joe Giarrusso announced that Council’s Utility, Cable, Telecommunications and Technology (UCTT) and Public Works, Sanitation and Environment Committees will meet to address the impact of the recent severe winter weather event.

Representatives from Entergy New Orleans (ENO) will be present to discuss last night’s outages in response to MISO Max Generation Emergency. Specifically, ENO will address how certain areas were selected for outages and recent reports that power was cut to Sewerage and Water Board (S&WB) drinking water intake pumps. S&WB representatives will also present on the impact of the weather event on the drainage system in addition to sharing their quarterly report with updates on ongoing billing issues.

“There are many pressing questions that need to be answered. Starting with, ratepayers deserve to know how Entergy New Orleans chose certain neighborhoods to be part of the blackouts. Also, overall communication needed to be much improved. There was no notice sent to media or the public that rolling blackouts until two hours after the event. Finally, we must work to prevent critical infrastructure from being part of load reductions in the future as much as possible,” said Councilmember Moreno.

“Power, water, and drainage are all connected. Our scheduled Public Works Committee is jointly meeting with Councilmember Moreno and the Utilities Committee to get answers to questions about communication, preparation, and execution during weather emergencies,” said Councilmember Giarrusso.

