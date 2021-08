WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, other parish officials, and hospital leaders spoke at a press conference to provide a COVID-19 update.

The conference was held at the Alario Center at 10 a.m.

Jefferson Parish is at 17.8 percent positivity for transmission according to Jefferson Parish officials.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and healthcare leaders urged the community to wear masks and get vaccinated.