Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - Jefferson Parish officials announced the cancellation of all parade festivities happening in the upcoming weeks.

This includes the Metairie Road St. Patrick's Day Parade, as well as the Irish-Italian Parade that rolls down Veterans Memorial Blvd.

The cancellation is out of an abundance of caution, as health officials believe the number of presumptive positive cases will increase.

Stay tuned to WGNO for complete coronavirus coverage.