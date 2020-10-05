Watch: I-12 widening project groundbreaking

State and local officials are breaking ground on an I-12 widening project in St. Tammany Parish.

The widening project will impact not only St. Tammany Parish residents, but also everyone traveling through the parish, Governor John Bel Edwards said.

As important as the project is, the groundbreaking, had been rescheduled several times because of weather concerns, Edwards said.

I-12 will be expanded from four to six lanes from Louisiana 59 through Highway 190 in the first phase.

The project, which costs more than $54 million, is expected to be completed within two and a half years, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.