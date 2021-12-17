Watch: HSI presents results of NOLA anti-counterfeiting operation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On December 17, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), along with federal and state law enforcement partners came together to announce the results of an anti-counterfeiting operation.

The month-long consumer safety operation took place in metro New Orleans.

While the operation targeted counterfeit goods in general, the operation also focused on Christmas/holiday gift items such as clothing, cosmetics, and electronics.

These counterfeit items may be contaminated with heavy metals or pose a fire hazard.