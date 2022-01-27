NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – On Thursday afternoon, District “B” Councilmember Lesli Harris held a Quality of Life Committee meeting, focusing on efforts to address illegal dumping and homelessness across the city.



A proposed change to the City’s Zoning Ordinance will open the door to creating small-scale “waste and recycling drop-off centers,” offering free or low-cost convenient legal dumping. These centers will also be open to residents for dropping off post-storm debris.



“I’m excited to sponsor this legislation that will be critical to curbing illegal dumping and improving our response after storms,” said Councilmember Harris.

“Our residents shouldn’t be running into eyesores like piles of tires in their neighborhoods. They should be surrounded by the beautiful architecture and green space that makes New Orleans unique. I believe clean neighborhoods are safe neighborhoods, and this will play a role in limiting violent crime in our city.”



City sanitation director Matt Torri will join the City’s Chief Technology Officer and Planning Administrator to present the proposed change.



Councilmember Harris has also called on City health department leaders, community development leaders, and UNITY of Greater New Orleans to discuss ongoing housing and homelessness initiatives, including the low-barrier shelter.