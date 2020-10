What beautiful, seasonal weather we have today to welcome another month! It feels like October as high temperatures remain in the 70s and 80s all week! This is called a "Blue Moon" Month because there will be two full moons, one of which happens today at 4:04 PM Central Standard Time.

The moon will look full over these next three days, providing bright moonlight through our weekend! This is the first full moon since last week's Autumnal Equinox, so it is called the Full Harvest Moon. Usually the Harvest Moon occurs during September, but like much of 2020 has been, this year is a little bit different because of how the calendar fell.