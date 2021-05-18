LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards briefing on severe weather and flooding in Southwest Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. Edwards is set to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon after parts of Southwest Louisiana took on some major flooding Monday night with more rain expected to follow.

The briefing is set to begin at 1 p.m. at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Some parts of Lake Charles got up to 15 inches of rain over eight to ten hours, causing extensive street flooding that affected businesses and homes.

“Our hearts are truly breaking. I’m sorry that you are having to deal with this again,” Edwards said, adding that President Joe Biden was just there to talk about hurricane recovery, “and here we are again with another natural disaster.”

Cars sit stalled on a flooded McNeese Street during heavy rains in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)

Parents use boats to pick up students from schools after nearly a foot of rain fell in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)

Cars sit stalled on a flooded Sale Road during heavy rains in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)

Parts of south Louisiana took on a foot of rain Monday night causing nearly 23,000 customers to wake up without power in East Baton Rouge with more outages scattered around south Louisiana with multiple road closures due to flooding.