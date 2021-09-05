WATCH: Gov. Edwards – ‘There are a 1,000 acts of kindness for every act of foolishness’ as Louisiana recovers from Hurricane Ida

CONVENT, La. (WGNO) — Exactly one week to the day Hurricane Ida blazed a catastrophic trail of damage throughout Southeast Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards provides an update from St. James Parish on the state’s latest recovery efforts.

Gov. Edwards is also expected to tour Assumption Parish on Sunday as well.

“Today makes one week since Hurricane Ida made landfall on our state’s shores, while we still have a long road of recovery ahead of us, I am proud of the progress we have made,” said Parish President Pete Dufresne, before presenting Gov. Edwards.

“We are still 100 percent without power, and we are hopeful in the coming days we will begin to see our critical services come back online and provide power to our hospitals and our gas stations and our grocery stores.”

Talking points for the governor, included:

One week out from storm, progress made but people still hurting

Letter of thanks to other state governors for military, law enforcement and recovery support

Confirmed death total now 13, with latest 74-year-old man in Orleans Parish from heat exhaustion

Heat a major factor with power outages still in the hundreds of thousands

Check on neighbors, especially those who are elderly or have special needs