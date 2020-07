NEW ORLEANS – As COVID-19 cases rise across throughout the New Orleans region, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) is prioritizing health and safety by working with schools, teachers, parents and students to prepare for a distance-learning start to the school year.

With a goal of getting students back to in-person learning in September, NOLA-PS is urging residents to take steps today that will limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community and make in-person learning possible.