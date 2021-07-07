Watch Live: Funeral service honors former Lt. Governor James”Jimmy” Edward Fitzmorris Jr.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, a funeral service was held at the St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans for Former Louisiana Lt. Governor James ”Jimmy” Edward Fitzmorris, Jr.

Fitzmorris died on Wednesday, June 30 at 99-years-old.

Visitation was open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m inside St. Louis Cathedral.

At 12:30 pm, Words of Remembrance began by Honorable Billy Nungesser, Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, two of Fitzmorris` granddaughters, Ms. Madeline Clement and Ms. Meredith Clement, and his daughter Mrs. Lisa Fitzmorris Clement.

Following the Words of Remembrance, Archbishop Gregory Aymond held the funeral Mass at 1 p.m.