NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola is back in person after a two-year break! On Thursday morning, festival organizers held an opening press conference to kick off the highly-anticipated return.

Hosted by Toya Johnson (Toya Wright), this press conference will provide a full overview of exciting, new ESSENCE Festival of Culture Experiences, sponsors, and more! New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser shared the unique significance of the Essence Festival of Culture to the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana.

The ESSENCE leadership team, including CEO Caroline Wanga, provided additional details about the transformation of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, the lineup, and this year’s theme, “It’s the Black Joy For Me!”