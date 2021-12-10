Edwards speaks at Port NOLA`s event to mark the arrival of 4 new container cranes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, December 10, Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at Port NOLA’s event to mark the arrival of 4 new container cranes.

Edwards said this $112 million dollar investment will create more jobs.

“This is our big advantage as a state and we need to take maximum advantage of the opportunity,” said Edwards.

He added, “We are just getting started we know investments like this attract more investments.”

He said they want to attract value-added investments, along with more warehousing and distribution centers.