Watch: Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen publicly addresses Mayor Cantrell and Selection Review Committee regarding former Six Flags site

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen held a press conference to publicly address Mayor Cantrell and the Selection Review Committee regarding the former Six Flags site.

The Councilwoman was joined by citizens of District E, community and faith-based leaders, and fellow Councilmembers to call on Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the Selection Review Committee to prioritize public feedback and recommendations from the Council and community partners regarding whom they feel are the best candidates to revitalize the 226 acres of land that have been idle for over 15 years.

Back in May, the city narrowed the list to two developers who will go head-to-head for the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East.

Over the last month, S.H.I.E.L.D 1 and Bayou Phoenix provided the city with more specific details about their plans.

Drew Brees’ team S.H.I.E.L.D 1 received the highest score from the selection committee with a score of 455 out of 500. The second finalist, Bayou Phoenix scored 417 points. The firms have very different plans for what the site could look like.

S.H.I.E.L.D 1 would build an education lab focusing on science, technology, engineering, and math as well as a logistics hub and urban farm.

Meanwhile, more than 300 comments came in to the public hearing and the community is overwhelmingly calling for the site to be restored as an amusement park by Bayou Phoenix.

Bayou Phoenix’s plan would not only include an amusement park but a water park, sports complex, hotel, and travel center as well.