Watch Live: Company proposes casino and resort in St. Tammany Parish

SLIDELL, La. — Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) and St. Tammany Parish officials met on Tuesday afternoon to announce a significant additional capital investment and expansion to its original project proposal.

The goal is to invest more than $250 million into developing a “greenfield” entertainment and gaming resort destination in eastern St. Tammany Parish, just southeast of Slidell, worthy of one of the state`s 15 gaming licenses.

In addition to the proposed land-based complex featuring a premium hotel surrounded by exciting restaurant, food and beverage options, the project expansion will now include incorporated convention space, expanded entertainment options, exterior lakeside upgrades, and outside pool and event space after listening to and gathering input from parish residents