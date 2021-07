NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — City Park officially celebrated the reopening of the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Sheriff Marlin N. Gusman, Emily Wolff, Director of Youth and Families at the Office of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and City Park CEO Cara Lambright all spoke this morning outside the park.

Following the ceremony, the park opened exclusively to COVID first responders.

The park officially reopens to the public on July 3rd.