Watch: City of New Orleans weekly press briefing

NEW ORLEANS – City of New Orleans officials are giving an update on Mardi Gras 2021, and other issues facing the city.

The city’s coronavirus positivity rate has doubled in the past few weeks and now rests at 2.2 percent, city spokesperson Beau Tidwell said. More than 1,000 new cases have been identified in the past week, and 10 additional deaths have been attributed to the virus.

These and other factors are causing alarm within the city government, Tidwell said. Mardi Gras 2021 will occur, but it will not look like the standard holiday.

“Mardi Gras is not cancelled, but it is going to look different this year,” Tidwell said.