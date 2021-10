NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday morning, Beau Tidwell, Director of Communications, held the weekly press briefing for the City of New Orleans.

In this week’s meeting, Dir. Tidwell addressed COVID-19 numbers in the Orleans Parish, debris and trash pickup in relation to Hurricane Ida, and the next steps for the former Jazzland site.

Dir. Tidwell also touched on today being the 2-year anniversary of the Hard Rock collapse.