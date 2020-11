NEW ORLEANS - Every holiday season, the most exquisite hotel in the Big Easy, The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, pulls out all the stops to transform into a spectacular holiday Waldorf Wonderland for all to enjoy, and this year is no exception, with festivities and attractions centered around a safe and physically distant approach.

“This year, perhaps more than ever, we feel it is our duty to keep our traditions alive that have created holiday memories in the past and will continue to bring that spirit of joy that will last a lifetime,” said Tod Chambers, general manager, The Roosevelt New Orleans. “Like all families, we have reimagined our signature traditions and programming for those to enjoy in a safe and physically distanced manner. We invite individuals and families from near and far to celebrate and enjoy a complete holiday experience by staying with us, relishing in our exquisite decor and partaking in our many festivities.”