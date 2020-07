NEW ORLEANS - Captains from the newly formed Krewe of Themis and the Krewe of Freret are gathering this morning at Mardi Gras World for a special announcement.

The newly announced Krewe of Themis will be a collection of women of all ages and backgrounds. Initially, hundreds of Krewe of Nyx members were looking to join Themis after Nyx members left that krewe amid a social media "all lives matter" scandal. But now, Themis is attracting members who weren’t even in Nyx.