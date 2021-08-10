Rental Assistance Event happening this week in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday afternoon, Marjorianna Willman, Director of Housing Policy and Community Development, announced this week’s community rental assistance event.

This is the second Community-Based Rental Assistance event, and it will be held Tuesday, August 10 through Thursday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Facility located at 5601 Read Blvd.

City employees will be on-site to provide updates and review documentation for rental assistance applicants with application numbers between 5,001 and 11,000. Specific applicants have received notices and have been asked to bring a form of identification, proof of address, and current income, as well as documentation evidencing the amount owed in back due rent.

Translators, Entergy Representatives and Legal Aid will be available. There will also be an opportunity to receive a vaccination upon leaving the event.



It is important to note that the City has expended the funds currently available for rental assistance. Approved applicants will be given a letter stating that they are preliminarily eligible for funding and are in line to receive funding once additional rental assistance funds are provided to New Orleans.

The City hopes that the preliminary approval measure will decrease the processing time once funds are received.