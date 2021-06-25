Watch: City of Kenner and Atlantis Gaming partner to bring world-class resort to Laketown

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Waterfront dining, a theater, an outdoor stage with festival grounds, and much more attractions are all planned for the future development in Laketown.

On Friday afternoon, the City of Kenner and The Atlantis Gaming Corporation made a major announcement.

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn and Donald Bailey, owner, and president of Atlantis Partners and Atlantis Gaming Corporation, discussed progress on the development of the city’s Laketown as a multi-use facility.

NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Warren Moon and Heavyweight Boxing Champ and Olympian Roy Jones Jr., both members of the Atlantis Gaming Corporation Board of Directors attended.

A video presentation showcased Atlantis’ vision for Laketown including world-class amenities, upscale condominiums, waterfront dining, a theater, an outdoor stage with festival grounds, marina, conference and reception facilities, shops, and other attractions.