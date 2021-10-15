WATCH: City of Gretna reveals Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone as the surprise band for Back to the River fall concert series

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, October 15, the City of Gretna announced a surprise band to conclude the 2021 Back to the River concert series at a press conference.

The surprise band is Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone.

The free concert is meant to benefit Jefferson Parish Hurricane Ida relief efforts and it will feature a renowned band from across the water.

Admission is free to the public. Donations will be accepted, and donors will receive special V.I.P. seating.

See below the schedule for the remaining concert lineup taking place at the Gretna Amphitheater, Huey P. Long Avenue at the river.

BACK TO THE RIVER FALL CONCERTS:

FRIDAYS – 6:00 PM

10/15 THE TOPCATS

10/22 Amanda Shaw & the Cute Guys

10/29 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone



