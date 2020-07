GRETNA, LA – On Tuesday, a Jefferson Parish District Attorney announced that his office will not seek criminal charges against the four JPSO narcotics agents whose apprehension of Keeven Robinson led to his tragic death.

The agents involved in the apprehension was Justin Brister, Gary Bordelon, David Lowe, and Jason Spadoni. In light of the evidence, the State cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the actions of any of the agents rises to the level of criminal conduct.