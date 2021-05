NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, the Audubon Zoo and Children’s Hospital New Orleans met to announce the name of the newest member of the orangutan group.

Hospital staff and patients spent the past week voting on their favorite name for the infant and results are in.

Born on February 28, the newest member of the Audubon orangutan group, is Madu!

