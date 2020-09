BATON ROUGE – Attorneys for the family of Alton Sterling are discussing a recent settlement offer by the Baton Rouge City Council.

Sterling was shot and killed outside a Baton Rouge convenience store just after midnight July 5, 2017.

A Department of Justice investigation could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Baton Rouge Police Officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake, who responded to a call in response to a man threatening someone with a gun, willfully violated Sterling’s civil rights.