Watch Live: Attorney General William Barr addresses police chiefs in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – United States Attorney General William Barr is in New Orleans to address an annual conference of police chiefs.

The Major Cities Chiefs Association represents police chiefs and sheriffs of the 69 largest law enforcement agencies in the United States and the nine largest cities in Canada, according to the MCCA.

The MCCA annual fall meeting is scheduled to precede the International Association of Chiefs of Police meeting.

This year’s meeting began October 15 and is scheduled to run through October 17.