WATCH LIVE AT 1PM: Saints’ Cam Jordan launches anti-racism, community engagement training for NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Saints All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan and Crescent City Corps are holding a press conference to launch anti-racism and community engagement training for local police officers.

The media event will be held Monday, May 10, at 1 p.m. and streamed live on wgno.com and on WGNO’s official Facebook page here.

Jordan has a long history of supporting community initiatives in New Orleans and beyond and felt it necessary that bolder steps were taken to ensure anti-racist and anti-bias trainings were made available to more first responders in the city of New Orleans.

Jordan is joined by the Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, the Superintendent of Police, Shaun Ferguson, and Crescent City Corps Executive Director, Brent Godfrey.