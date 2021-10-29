WATCH LIVE AT 1PM: Musician Amanda Shaw performs live to benefit Hurricane Ida victims

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — World-class singer and fiddler Amanda Shaw takes center state at the WGNO studio at 1p.m. on Friday (Oct. 29) as a special stop in her ongoing Bayou Relief Tour to support communities throughout Southeast Louisiana devastated by by Hurricane Ida.

Bayou Relief is a free event series designed to aid underserved areas with valuable resources needed to rebuild and recover while also offering overwhelmed communities a taste of Louisiana culture by providing live music by Amanda Shaw & the Cute Guys along with complimentary food and much more.

Those interested donating, please click the link here and help Amanda Shaw and WGNO help those in need.

Bayou Relief Event Series (Remaining Dates):

Nov. 12 Lafreniere Park, Metairie, LA 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 13 Jules Nunez Seafood Pavillion, Luling, LA 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Nov. 21 Westbank Bridge Park, Luling, LA Noon to 3:00 p.m.



Visit amandashaw.com/bayou-relief-tour for updates.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE