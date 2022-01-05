Gov. Edwards holds ceremony for civil rights leader Mr. Homer A. Plessy

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Gov. John Bel Edwards held Louisiana’s historic posthumous pardoning ceremony for civil rights leader Mr. Homer A. Plessy in New Orleans at 10:30 a.m.

This was Louisiana’s first posthumous pardon pursuant to the Avery C. Alexander Act.

In addition to the Governor, local officials and members of the Plessy and Ferguson families will also speak tomorrow, including Kyle Wedberg, President and CEO of NOCCA; Prof. Angela Bell, Southern University Law Center; Keith Plessy, descendant of Mr. Homer Plessy; Phoebe Ferguson, descendant of Judge John H. Ferguson; Sen. Edwin Murray, former Louisiana state senator for District 4; and Jason Williams, Orleans Parish District Attorney.