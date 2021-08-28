WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Funeral service honors NOPD detective Everett Briscoe

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, funeral services will be held to honor New Orleans Police Departments Detective Everett Briscoe.

Briscoe, who was shot and killed while off-duty in Houston last weekend. He was a 13-year veteran of the NOPD and a member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club for seven years.

The funeral will be at the Xavier University Convocation Center on Saturday, August 28, with a viewing beginning at 8 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.

In accordance with local COVID-19 health and safety protocols, attendees will be asked to present proof of vaccination or a negative test.