NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Blood supplies continue shrinking to all-time lows as donor turnout decreases while elective surgeries are on the rise.

Local physicians representing prominent New Orleans medical facilities and the community at large held a press conference Monday, May 24 at 2 p.m. at The Blood Center’s headquarters, located on the 4th floor at 2609 Canal St.

The primary topic of discussion was the nationwide blood shortage and its impact on patient care throughout our community.