NEW ORLEANS – Eight Tulane University football players earned All-American Athletic Conference honors on Tuesday, as the league announced its 2020 all-conference team.

Headlining this year’s list of honorees was senior defensive linemen Patrick Johnson, as he earned First Team All-AAC honors. He becomes just the second player in program history to be named to The American’s all-conference team in three straight seasons, joining former Green Wave cornerback Parry Nickerson. Johnson earned second team honors in 2018 and 2019.