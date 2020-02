BATON ROUGE – The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) will hold news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. to make an announcement about the planned CPRA River Reintroduction into the Maurepas Swamp.

Gov. Edwards and CPRA Chair Chip Kline are set to attend.

The event will be held at the LSU Center for River Studies located at 100 Terrace Avenue in Baton Rouge.