WATCH! Daily time lapse videos as WGNO counts down to the launch of our new set.

WGNO is undergoing some big changes, including the creation of a brand a new set, and we want our viewers to be with us every step of the way.

From tearing out the old news desk and ripping out the old floor, to installing a brand new, beautiful set, with a state-of-the-art weather center, and wall to wall video screens.

Check back every day this week to see what stage of construction we are on. And stay tuned for Thursday’s newscast to see the WGNO News Team in action on our new set!

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25

Getting a new set is both exciting and terrifying! So many memories were made on this set, the original set. But times are changing, and WGNO is working hard to keep up with the Joneses.

Watch below the last day on the old news set. The final shows before the desk is ripped out torn apart. It’s all so bittersweet.