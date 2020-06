NEW ORLEANS – A group of children in Lakeview managed to make the best of a bad situation this morning as floodwaters swamped their neighborhood.

With the supervision of at least one adult, the group of kids took to the water in a kayak, inner tube, and pirogue.

The floodwaters swamped most of Argonne Street south of Robert E. Lee, where the kids came out to play.

Send your flooding pictures and videos to pics@wgno.com.