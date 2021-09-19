WATCH: Carnival Glory sets sail after housing Hurricane Ida emergency workers in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After nearly a month of housing emergency personnel brought in to aid in recovery efforts following the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida last month, Carnival Glory finally left New Orleans on Sunday.

The Carnival Cruise Lines luxury vessel left dock at Port of New Orleans and headed downstream on the Mississippi River toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Carnival Glory’s seven-day passenger cruise to the Bahamas marks its first trip since the COVID-19 pandemic began in Spring 2020.

WGNO’s Sam Packnett captured spectacular drone footage of the 110,000-ton, 982-foot long ship, which can accommodate 2,980 guests and 1,150 crew members.