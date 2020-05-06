WATCH: Blue Angels fly over New Orleans in honor of essential and frontline workers

NEW ORLEANS – On Wednesday, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, flew over the New Orleans area in honor of the frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers.

“America Strong is about showing how much we, as a nation, count on our frontline responders and that we have their back just like they have had ours,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover.

The New Orleans flyovers lasted about 20 minutes, traveling from Laplace, to New Orleans, across Lake Pontchartrain to the Northshore, back to New Orleans and ending near Belle Chasse.

The flyovers served as a salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Did you see the Blue Angels? If so, tag the team at @BlueAngels on social media with the hashtag #AmericaStrong and #Inthistogether.