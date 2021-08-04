Watch at 11:30 a.m.: Peninsula Pacific Entertainment gives $35 million for the development of a Regional Sports Complex in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, the St.Tammany Corporation will be given 35 million dollars in upfront capital for the construction and development of a Regional Sports Complex in the Slidell area.

At 11:30 a.m., Peninsula Pacific Entertainment will present St. Tammany Corporations CEO, Chris Masingill with a check for $100,000 to initiate the development plan for the project.

Along with presenting a check, officials will also announce the technical consultant to advise on the project and the establishment of an advisory working group.