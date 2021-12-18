NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans’ very own WGNO is proud to present celebrity singer and fiddler, Amanda Shaw, for the first of four Cajun Christmas Special viewings starting with a spectacular holiday showcase on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on NOLA 38.

As part of her annual holiday series, Shaw has donated $5,200 to both the Children’s Hospital New Orleans and the Bayou Relief initiative launched by the Amanda Shaw Foundation Fund following the catastrophic damage done by Hurricane Ida in August.

Here are the remaining dates to watch Amanda Shaw’s Cajun Christmas Special:

December 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. WGNO

December 25, 2021 at Noon WGNO

December 25, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. NOLA 38