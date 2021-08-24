WATCH LIVE: Reward offered in Houston shooting of NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD hosts a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon to provide information on an increase in the Crimestoppers reward for information leading to an arrest in an Aug. 21 homicide in Houston that led to the death of NOPD Det. Everett Briscoe and the injuring of a second victim.

The press conference comes just as Det. Briscoe’s body is being escorted home to New Orleans.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson introduced fellow speakers, then immediately thanked his police force and the City of New Orleans for their strength and commitment to public safety in light of their colleague’s tragic death.

“I want to commend the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department, our commissioned and non-commissioned personnel, for their courage. They’ve stayed strong thus far, unwavering in their commitment to our city’s public safety after learning of the death of their beloved colleague,” said Ferguson. “This has been some rough days for each and every one of us, so I’m proud of our officers and our city for coming together.”

Ferguson also shared his condolences with Det. Briscoe’s family and pledged the department’s commitment to stand with them as well as the Zulu Social Club, which Briscoe was a valued member and with at the time of his death when gunned down in the Houston restaurant by two suspects still at large.